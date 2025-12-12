NFL Star Apologizes for Using Homophobic Phrase in Postgame Interview

Cheat Sheet
1
Passengers Endure 9-Hour Transatlantic U-Turn Flight to End Up Where They Started
FLIGHT TO NOWHERE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 11:03AM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: An British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with tail registration number G-ZBKL comes in to land over houses at Heathrow Airport on August 10, 2025 in London, England.
John Keeble/Getty Images

Passengers on a British Airways flight spent five hours crossing the Atlantic, getting almost within sight of Canadian territory, only to turn back and fly five hours back to the starting point, thousands of miles from the intended Mexico destination, according to Business Insider. Flight 243 from London Heathrow Airport left at 1:22 p.m. on Dec.10 with an intended destination of Mexico City, about 11 hours and 5,500 miles later. So far, BA has blamed a “technical issue” for the U-turn without giving passengers details of why they found themselves back in wintry London, Business Insider reported. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at London Heathrow—British Airways’ main hub—just after 10 p.m. “The flight landed safely, and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” the airline told Business Insider in a statement. When BA Flight 243 turned around, its closest airport was Iqaluit in northern Canada, less than 300 miles away. Returning to Heathrow could make it easier to rebook passengers on alternative flights. British Airways did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.

2
Rock Star Reveals Reason Why She Regrets ‘Friends’ Role
FAIR-WEATHER FRIEND
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 12:24PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Chrissie Hynde attends the press night after party for "The Score" at the The Haymarket Hotel on February 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

Veteran rocker Chrissie Hynde said she “always regretted” making an appearance on the sitcom Friends. The leader of The Pretenders said her famous cameo destroyed her anonymity when taking her children to school. The ’80s star aired out her grievances during a Thursday Q&A with fans for The Guardian. Hynde appeared on Season 2 as a rival musician of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow. In the 1995 episode, she performed two songs: “Angel of the Morning” by Chip Taylor and Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” which the Friends character taught her as the credits rolled. Behind the scenes, Hynde actually helped write the song. “I got to go to LA for a week and see my friend but I didn’t know they’d written a whole part for me,” Hynde said. Then, when the England resident realized the show was “on the cover of every American magazine,” she thought, “‘Oh f---, this is gonna be big.’” She stressed that the cast was “really nice” but ever since her Season 2 appearance, she became much more recognizable. “Until then I could take my kids to school and nobody knew who I was. Afterwards, all the kids were saying: ‘Your mom’s on Friends!’” she said.

3
Trump Freshly Humiliated as Another of His Attorneys Resigns
‘POLITICAL FOOTBALL’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 2:03PM EST 
President Donald Trump attends a meeting of his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room of the White House on December 02, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

Delaware’s U.S. attorney Julianne Murray, who President Donald Trump appointed in July, has resigned. The state’s top prosecutor abruptly stepped down on Friday amid the Trump administration’s push to install loyalists as prosecutors across the country. Murray, a former chair of the Delaware Republican Party, made the announcement on a post on X. “I cannot in good conscience allow my office to become a political football,” she said in her statement. She cited a recent ruling in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit disqualified Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney in New Jersey, Alina Habba. Habba resigned on Monday. Trump has railed against a Senate tradition known as the “blue slip,” which allows senators to veto U.S. attorney and judicial nominees for their states. “I naively believed that I would be judged on my performance and not politics,” Murray said. “Unfortunately that was not the case.” She said she would continue to work for the Department of Justice; however, she did not reveal what that role would be. Her first assistant U.S. attorney, Ben Wallace, who has served as a prosecutor in the office since 2023, has been named as her successor.

4
Reality Star, 62, Dies Months After Horror Car Accident
SHOCK LOSS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 10:52AM EST 
Pauline Potter.
Pauline Potter. TLC

My 600-Lb. Life star Pauline Potter has died after months of mounting medical complications following a car accident earlier this year. Her son, Dillon Potter, announced her death in a YouTube video, saying she died on Thanksgiving. Dillon said the pair was involved in a highway crash nearly a year ago while driving in the early morning. He was asleep in the passenger seat when his mother encountered a broken-down truck blocking the road. Though she nearly avoided impact, their car clipped the truck and spun out at roughly 50 mph, he said. In the months that followed, Dillon said his mother dealt with persistent health problems. By July, she was hospitalized after doctors discovered a blockage in her esophagus that left her unable to keep food down. She was later admitted to the ICU after contracting COVID and suffered respiratory failure weeks later. She eventually entered hospice care and died en route to her sister’s house for Thanksgiving. Potter famously lost more than 500 pounds on the TLC series. Dillon said she was deemed at fault in the crash, but he is consulting an attorney as the family grieves.

5
New England Patriots Player Announces Heartbreaking Loss
NIGHTMARE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.12.25 2:02PM EST 
Published 12.12.25 1:50PM EST 
Kalei Mau and Kahlani Tavai
Kalei Mau and Kahlani Tavai Kalei Mau/Instagram

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai and his partner, Kalei Mau, are mourning the loss of their unborn baby girl after a medical emergency left Mau in a coma for nearly a week. Mau shared the devastating news in an Instagram post, explaining that she developed a severe blood infection that led to organ failure. The infection ultimately spread to the placenta, causing the baby—due in March—to die in utero. Mau said she was unconscious for six days and did not know her body had gone into labor. Tavai later described watching the delivery, telling her it was “like my body just knew what to do,” she wrote. After waking, Mau said she was able to hold her daughter once. “The day after I got out of the hospital I got to kiss my daughter for the first and last time,” she said, calling the moment both heartbreaking and meaningful. The couple named their daughter Ka ua, which means “the rain.” Mau closed her post by thanking her medical team and expressing gratitude for the support she and Tavai have received from family, friends, and the Patriots organization during this unimaginably difficult time.

6

NFL Star Apologizes for Using Homophobic Phrase in Postgame Interview

‘INSENSITIVE’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 1:55PM EST 
Bijan Robinson
Al Pereira/Al Pereira/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson shared a public apology for his use of a homophobic phrase during a postgame interview Thursday night. Robinson, ranked third at his position this season, used a demeaning term in response to a question from Thursday Night Football Nightcap analyst Richard Sherman. “You had a play where they threw it to you, Bijan,” Sherman said about Robinson’s performance in Atlanta’s 29-28 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “They threw it to you in the backfield, you made the first one miss, then legged three people. And I said, ‘This boy grew up in the backyard.’” Robinson, referring to the informal name of a “keep-away” game, responded, “Smear the queer, that’s what we do.” The player addressed his use of the insensitive phrase in a post to X early Friday morning. “Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse,“ Robinson wrote. ”I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!"

7
NRA Sells Investments to Pay Its Bills Amid Membership Drop
PANIC BUTTON
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.12.25 1:16PM EST 
NRA
Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Rifle Association liquidated around $40 million in investment assets last year to combat plummeting membership revenue, an independent audit revealed. The gun rights advocacy organization, one of the oldest and most prominent American lobbying groups, marked a significant drop in revenue from membership dues last year. The NRA earned $51.7 million in 2024—over $10 million less than its 2023 total of $61.8 million, according to a NOTUS review of the audit. The outlet reported that the organization’s investment portfolio shrank considerably from $72 million to less than $33 million in 2024, with the holdings sold mainly consisting of stock and fixed-income securities. The NRA also reported a notable $6 million dip in net assets from 2023 to 2024, according to the audit documents. Legal battles, including the lobbying giant’s active lawsuits related to gun regulation, along with accumulated debt, have led to less political activity over the last year. The audit records showed the group spent less on “legislative programs” and public relations than the year before. The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

8
European Visitors Slash Trips to Washington Under Trump
NO, THANKS
Janna Brancolini
Published 12.12.25 12:32PM EST 
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images) Omar Havana/Getty Images

Travel to Washington, D.C., from Western Europe is down more than 10 percent since President Donald Trump took office. Overall, 3.5 percent fewer visitors came from the region to the U.S. last year, as many travelers canceled their trips in response to Trump’s trade wars and other attacks on America’s traditional allies, according to the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office. Of those who did come, many skipped out on the nation’s capital and other big cities in favor of more affordable destinations. Travel to Washington, D.C., fell by 11 percent, while California and New York experienced 9 percent and 4 percent declines, respectively. New York still receives the largest share of Western European travelers, who represent 37 percent of visitors to the U.S. overall. About 12 million Western Europeans visit each year and contribute $39 billion to the economy. The travel industry is concerned that even more international visitors could stay away if the Trump administration adopts strict new entry rules. Under the proposed rules, even European travelers who don’t need a visa and are traveling on the ESTA waiver program would be required to turn over five years of their social media history, personal family information, and biometrics—including DNA—at the border.

9
Sydney Sweeney Reveals Truth About Her Breasts During Lie Detector Test
KEEPING ABREAST
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.12.25 2:18PM EST 
Published 12.12.25 12:02PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney attends "The Housemaid" New York screening at 787 Seventh Ave on December 02, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Actor Sydney Sweeney denied speculation that she had plastic surgery on her breasts while hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair.

“There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?” Amanda Seyfried, Sweeney’s co-star in their upcoming film The Housemaid, asked during the lie detector segment.

“Yes,” the Euphoria star, 28, answered amid laughs. When pressed by Seyfried on whether she’s gotten any work done on her breasts at all, Sweeney said, “No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”

The supervisor for the lie detector test confirmed that Sweeney’s response was “truthful.”

Seyfriend then jokingly asked if she could touch them, and Sweeney agreed, though no physical contact occurred.

At the end of the interview, Sweeney was asked if she lied at any point during the interview and it wasn’t caught by the machine. Sweeney said she did not lie, which the lie detector supervisor confirmed was also truthful.

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at "The Housemaid" New York Special Screening at 787 on Seventh on December 02, 2025 in New York, New York.
Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

It was the second time this week that Sweeney addressed plastic surgery rumors, previously telling Allure that she has never had work done.

“What’s one beauty rumor? Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea,” Sweeney told the outlet.

Sweeney then passionately called out people who compared old photos of her to what she looks like now to form plastic surgery theories.

“You guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting,” she said. “Of course, I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.”

She then claimed that if she had gotten work done, her “face would be even,” adding that one of her eyelids opens “a little more than the other.”

Sydney Sweeney at The 16th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Sweeney had also previously addressed this annoyance with online speculation that she has had cosmetic work done, telling Variety in October that she sees “comparison pictures” online from when she was young.

“Of course I’m going to look different,” she told the outlet. “I have makeup on now, and I’m 15 years older.”

She also told the outlet that she never wants to get any sort of tattoo and plans to “age gracefully.”

10
Amazon Pulls Error-Ridden AI Recap For ‘Fallout’
FACEPALM
Meera Navlakha
Updated 12.12.25 12:18PM EST 
Published 12.12.25 11:35AM EST 
Walton Goggins attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Amazon has pulled its AI-powered recap for Fallout’s first season ahead of the show’s second season airing, reported IGN. Prime Video started testing generative AI recaps for some of the streaming service’s shows. These recaps include an AI-generated voiceover narrating these clips for viewers. Fans of Fallout were quick to point out that the narration was full of errors. For example, Amazon’s AI misinterpreted Walton Goggins’ character’s flashback scenes as set in 1950s America. In actuality, these scenes took place in a futuristic 2077. According to The Verge, Amazon has now removed these recaps completely. Fallout, based on a video game from Bethesda Game Studios, was well-received for its production and for how closely it stuck to its source material. Goggins leads the cast, which also includes Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, and Moises Arias. The show’s second season is coming to Prime Video on Dec. 17th.

