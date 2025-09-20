NFL Star Defends Himself From Social Media Attacks About Fake Charlie Kirk Quote
UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took to social media to defend himself after a fabricated quote about Charlie Kirk was attributed to him. On Tuesday, a Facebook fan page called “Red and Gold Legacy” posted a photo of Kittle along with a quote that read, “I love football because it unites people. But lately, I’ve seen politics being dragged into it far too often. Charlie Kirk may matter to some, but he has no place in the NFL.” On Wednesday, Kittle posted a screenshot of the photo to his Instagram story and told his 1.6 million followers that it was fake. “That above account only posts fake news/reports, please ignore them,” Kittle wrote. “The wild messages I’m receiving from people made me have to address it.” Meta took down the Facebook page after SFGate, a local California publication, pointed out the misinformation on it to the company. However, the post has continued to circulate, prompting Kittle’s wife Claire to call out the false rumors on her Instagram. “How sick is the world that someone actually took the time to write and post this,” she wrote. “Leave us alone and goodnight.” Kittle is a six-time Pro Bowler.