NFL Star’s Cassie Hot Take Gets Him Roasted by Internet

NFL star Dez Bryant’s declaration that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura “wasn’t no victim,” was not well-received.
The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted his take of Ventura’s testimony on X Wednesday after Combs was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss wrote that her “thoughts are with Cassie and her family,” following the verdict, after which Bryant, a father of three, wrote in response, “I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn’t no victim... not even close.”
Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in the prostitution of Ventura and another woman known as “Jane.” He was also caught beating and dragging Ventura in widely circulated video footage.
Still, the split verdict in Combs’ trial emboldened some of his previously quiet supporters Wednesday after he was evaded the more serious charges, which would have landed him in prison for life.
Ventura testified for four days of the trial that Combs brutally beat her regularly over the course of their 11-year relationship. She also alleged that Combs coerced her into “freak off” sex performances with male escorts. Combs denied all wrongdoing and was acquitted on the coercion charge.
Moss called Bryant out Wednesday, “She wasn’t a victim? for starters, we saw her beaten on camera,” she wrote. Bryant continued defending his “opinion” as various X users attacked him, however. “Was your mom a victim?” wrote one, referencing the 2012 accusations Bryant’s mother made against him in a police report.
After telling 911 dispatchers Bryant “tried to kill me,” she also said her son repeatedly struck her, tore her shirt and bra, and then wouldn’t leave her home. Bryant was arrested for misdemeanor family violence and then released, as she declined to press charges.
“Coming from someone who assaulted his own mom, your opinion on this matter holds little substance,” wrote another X user.
“I did not assault my mother,” Bryant shot back, despite the reports. “I’m the one who got assaulted and I was protecting myself,” he added, as he continued to spar with more random users in his own defense.
He concluded, “btw I stand on my Cassie take if it makes you feel any worse.”