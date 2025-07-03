NFL Star’s Cassie Hot Take Gets Him Roasted by Internet

NFL star Dez Bryant’s declaration that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura “wasn’t no victim,” was not well-received.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted his take of Ventura’s testimony on X Wednesday after Combs was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

CBS Sports reporter Ashley Nicole Moss wrote that her “thoughts are with Cassie and her family,” following the verdict, after which Bryant, a father of three, wrote in response, “I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn’t no victim... not even close.”

Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in the prostitution of Ventura and another woman known as “Jane.” He was also caught beating and dragging Ventura in widely circulated video footage.

Still, the split verdict in Combs’ trial emboldened some of his previously quiet supporters Wednesday after he was evaded the more serious charges, which would have landed him in prison for life.

Ventura testified for four days of the trial that Combs brutally beat her regularly over the course of their 11-year relationship. She also alleged that Combs coerced her into “freak off” sex performances with male escorts. Combs denied all wrongdoing and was acquitted on the coercion charge.

After being shown images from a Freak Off (not shown to the public), jurors are shown images of what Casandra "Cassie" Ventura described as bruises from Sean "Diddy" Combs, before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian at Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Moss called Bryant out Wednesday, “She wasn’t a victim? for starters, we saw her beaten on camera,” she wrote. Bryant continued defending his “opinion” as various X users attacked him, however. “Was your mom a victim?” wrote one, referencing the 2012 accusations Bryant’s mother made against him in a police report.

A mug shot of American football player Dez Bryant, the receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, following his arrest in DeSoto, Texas for domestic violence, July 2012. He had assaulted his mother Angela Bryant in her home. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images) Kypros/Kypros via Getty Images

After telling 911 dispatchers Bryant “tried to kill me,” she also said her son repeatedly struck her, tore her shirt and bra, and then wouldn’t leave her home. Bryant was arrested for misdemeanor family violence and then released, as she declined to press charges.

“Coming from someone who assaulted his own mom, your opinion on this matter holds little substance,” wrote another X user.

“I did not assault my mother,” Bryant shot back, despite the reports. “I’m the one who got assaulted and I was protecting myself,” he added, as he continued to spar with more random users in his own defense.