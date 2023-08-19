NFL Star Arrested After Wandering Into Traffic, Behaving ‘Erratically’
WORRISOME
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was detained by police Friday after allegedly wandering into traffic and resisting arrest. According to TMZ, Graham was picked up by cops after someone called in a “suspicious person” who was “behaving erratically” near a resort in Southern California. The cops saw the 36-year-old walking in the streets and took him into custody on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance—but not before he tried to evade their attempts at arrest. Graham, who was in the area for a preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, was released while police continue their investigation. The arrest came just weeks after the NFL star announced his return to the Saints after a season off. In a statement, the team said Graham had “experienced a medical episode” and was brought to a local hospital. He was released Saturday morning and will undergo further testing.