NFL Star J.J. Watt to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe Victims

Houston Texans’ star J.J. Watt has offered to pay for the funeral services of all 10 people killed Friday in a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. The Houston Texans confirmed the news late Friday, according to ABC 13. Watt has been mostly mum on the massacre, apart from a solemn two-word tweet Thursday in which he called the events “absolutely horrific.” In addition to the 10 people killed, another 10 were injured after 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedly opened fire on classmates using a shotgun and .38-caliber pistol. He has been jailed without bond and faces a capital murder charge. Watt, a defensive end for the Texans, has been known to come to the aid of the Houston community in times of crisis. He raised millions of dollars for hurricane relief after Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation throughout Houston last year.
