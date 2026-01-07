NFL Star Suffers Severe Burns in Ranch Fire
A former college football star turned NFL pro has suffered severe burns in a fire at his ranch in Texas. Jordan Shipley, 40, who made his name playing college football for the Texas Longhorns before getting drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, was operating machinery in his hometown of Burnet when the ranch caught fire, according to NBC News. A family statement issued by the University of Texas said the former wide receiver is in a critical but stable condition after being “care-flighted” to an Austin hospital. In a Facebook post, his father, Bob Shipley, said he will need to undergo several surgeries, and the “biggest threats at this point seem to be infections and pneumonia.” Shipley is considered a Longhorn great, having earned two-time All-American honors and setting Texas records for yards (1,489) and receptions (116) in 2009. He also had a productive rookie season for the Bengals, having made 52 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring from the NFL in 2014.