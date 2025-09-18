NFL Star Apologizes for Wearing Michael Vick Jersey While Posing With His Dog
HOUNDED
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been forced to apologize for a social media post that showed him posing with a dog while wearing a Michael Vick jersey. Vick was convicted in 2007 and served 19 months in jail for killing up to eight dogs through drowning or hanging as part of his fighting ring run through his Bad Newz Kennels. Speaking at a press conference, Murray said, “In no way, shape, or form do I condone animal cruelty or dog fighting,” adding, “I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down. I apologize to anybody and whoever I affected with that.” He added that he owns two dogs himself, Trunks and Swoosh, whom he says are treated “like kings.” The Washington Post reported that Murray has spoken in the past about admiring the game of fellow quarterback Vick, who resumed his NFL playing career in 2009 after his release from prison. Now a coach at Norfolk State Spartans, Vick rebranded as an animal rights activist following his release.