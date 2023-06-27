CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NFL Star Leonard Fournette’s Car Bursts Into Flames on Highway
INFERNO
Read it at TMZ
Super Bowl champ Leonard Fournette had quite the scare Tuesday when his car suddenly burst into flames while he was driving on a Tampa Bay highway. Fournette seemed to escape without major injury—he posted to Instagram after the incident, saying he is “still blessed.” The same can’t be said for his Dodge Durango, though. Fournette’s Instagram video shows the vehicle burned to a crisp on the side of I-275. The Florida Highway Patrol told TMZ Sports that a mechanical issue in the car started the blaze, which was extinguished by the local fire department. The 28-year-old free agent received a number of well-wishes under his post from other NFL stars, including Jalen Ramsey and Jonathan Stewart.