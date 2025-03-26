Ex-NFL Star Nabbed in Biggest Dog Fighting Bust in U.S. History, Feds Say

Cheat Sheet
‘Married... With Children’ Actress Dead at 58
R.I.P.
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.25 4:39PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 3:43PM EDT 
Cindyana Santangelo on May 4, 2011.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who appeared in Married…With Children, ER and CSI: Miami, among other film and TV roles, has died at age 58. Santangelo was pronounced dead at the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency call made from her home in Malibu, California, on March 24, according to an advisory from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An official cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is pending. Although homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation—a standard procedure when the cause of death is unknown, according to the advisory—police sources told TMZ there is no evidence of foul play. Originally from New York City, Santangelo was best known for playing an exotic dancer, Sierra Madre, in a recurring role on Married... with Children. She also starred in several music videos, including Young MC’s 1989 hit song “Bust a Move” and Jane’s Addiction’sStop” a year later; beyond those credits, her IMDB page described her as “a model, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, and a philanthropist.”

Read it at TMZ

2
Missing Yoga Teacher Found Dead After Blind Date
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 1:06PM EDT 
Marcus Freiberger's Facebook
Marcus Freiberger's Facebook Marcus Freiberger's Facebook

A well-liked yoga teacher who vanished late February has been found dead after he never returned from a blind date. Marcus Freiberger’s body was found at a rock quarry in Arizona, about 6 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, on March 19, AZ Family reported. The 45-year-old’s sister Tina Hall confirmed his death in a heart-wrenching Facebook post on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us,” Hall wrote. “We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family.” His body was identified by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday. According to Freiberger’s friend, the medical examiner’s office needed to ID the yoga instructor using fingerprints through the FBI’s database, AZ Family reported. Police say that his case is considered a death investigation, adding that the cause of death is “pending.” Freiberger went missing after he set out on a blind date on Feb. 21. However, his friends noticed something was amiss only after they found his beloved two-year-old dog, Thomas, had been abandoned in his apartment for days. When the police were notified on March 14, his information was entered into the state and national database as a missing person.

A Voice For The Voiceless
Missing Person Poster A Voice For The Voiceless
Read it at AZ Family

3
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds a Surprise Star to its A-List Cast
🕵️‍♀️
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.26.25 4:15PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 4:13PM EDT 
Renée Zellweger attends NBCUniversal's FYC Event for "The Thing About Pam" on May 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Renée Zellweger attends NBCUniversal's FYC Event for "The Thing About Pam" on May 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building already boasts one of television’s most packed casts, it seems the show is planning to further round out its A-list ensemble in its upcoming fifth season with two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger joining the party. Although plot points and character details remain under wraps, Deadline reports that Zellweger will be joining Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key as this season’s newcomers alongside main cast Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning. Production on the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building started this week in New York according to the outlet, so hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long before sinking their teeth into the show’s next whodunnit. One remaining mystery is whether Short’s on-screen (and rumored real-life) love interest Meryl Streep will reprise her role in the show after her character was shipped off to New Zealand at the end of Season 4. “Nothing would make me happier than more Meryl Streep in the show,” showrunner John Hoffman said this week.

Read it at Deadline

4

Ex-NFL Star Nabbed in Biggest Dog Fighting Bust in U.S. History, Feds Say

GRIDIRON TO THE CLINK
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.26.25 5:04PM EDT 
LeShon Johnson
Getty Images/Getty Images

Former NFL running back LeShon Eugene Johnson was arrested Wednesday and accused of running a dog fighting operation federal authorities claimed is the largest ever uncovered stateside. The 54-year-old Oklahoma native, who starred in college for the Northern Illinois Huskies before five seasons in the NFL, was indicted on 21 charges for allegedly running a large-scale breeding and trafficking operation known as “Mal Kant Kennels.” The feds’ bust led to the recovery of 190 pit bulls, they said, saving the pups from being sold and sent to fight across the country. Johnson was previously arrested on similar charges in 2004. He pleaded guilty back then and received a five-year deferred sentence. He is staring down a prison sentence as long as five years this time around, the feds say, in addition to a fine of up to $250,000 on each count he is convicted of. Johnson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2004 draft. He played two seasons there and another two with the Arizona Cardinals before lymphoma cancer sidelined him a season. He went on to play one more season with the New York Giants, but his career had flamed out.

Read it at The Independent

5
CBS Cancels Late-Night’s Only Female-Fronted Show
LAST WOMAN STANDING
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.26.25 4:27PM EDT 
Taylor Tomlinson smiles
NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

CBS has canceled After Midnight, the late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson and executive produced by Stephen Colbert, despite recently renewing it for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tomlinson’s 12:35 a.m. show is currently the only network late-night program hosted by a woman. The decision comes as Tomlinson has decided to return to her “first passion,” which is touring as a stand-up comedian. Rather than find another host, CBS is axing the show. THR reports the network won’t replace it with new original programming, and may even return the time slot to local stations. Tomlinson called hosting the show “the experience of a lifetime” and thanked “Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories.” Colbert added, “We respect Taylor’s decision to return to stand-up full time,” and thanked CBS “for their constant support and invaluable partnership” on the show. After Midnight first premiered as a replacement for The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2024.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

6
Pete Hegseth Went All In With a Profile Picture on Signal
👍👍👍
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 11:54AM EDT 
Pete Hegseth's profile picture
Pete Hegseth's profile picture Facebook

Pete Hegseth made sure there was no confusion about his identity while texting bombing plans on Signal. Screenshots published Wednesday reveal that he set his profile picture in the app to the same one he uses on his public Facebook page. The Defense Secretary is among top Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were exposed as using the messaging app to discuss highly sensitive military airstrikes on Yemen. But the former Fox News host was the only Cabinet member to go the extra mile and upload a photo of himself to his Signal profile. While the app uses end-to-end encryption, experts say it is still vulnerable to hacking, and only days before the leak was exposed by The Atlantic, the Pentagon itself had warned the department against using the messaging app, citing an identified vulnerability. Although the White House has confirmed the baffling security breach, Hegseth has tried to play it down, asserting to reporters Monday, “Nobody was texting war plans.” However, The Atlantic released new text messages Wednesday showing Hegseth shared the timings for airstrikes before they were launched March 15.

Read it at The Atlantic

7
Star Claims He Lost Role in Blockbuster Movie for Being ‘Too Gay’
DIDN’T JAM
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 3:21PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nathan Lane attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new series "Mid-Century Modern" at DGA Theater Complex on March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nathan Lane attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new series "Mid-Century Modern" at DGA Theater Complex on March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Nathan Lane told Vanity Fair that he was “too gay” to play a part in the smash 1996 movie Space Jam. The 69-year-old said he was in contention for the role but that changed after the film’s director, Joe Pytka, saw Lane host the Tony Awards in 1996. “Apparently the director saw me hosting the Tony Awards and thought that suggested I was too gay to play the part. So thank God, I didn’t have to do Space Jam. But I don’t know. I’ll never know what people say,” he said. When asked if the role was kept from him for discriminatory reasons, Lane said “I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can’t help but think that it played a part.” The role of Stan, Michael Jordan’s publicist in Space Jam, ended up going to Seinfeld star Wayne Knight. Back in 2016, Pytka also spoke about the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, although he made no mention of Lane. “Originally I wanted Michael J. Fox to play that character. That studio didn’t want him. Then I wanted Chevy Chase because I had worked with Chevy on some Doritos commercials, and they didn’t want to go for that kind of stuff,” he had said at the time. That said, Lane, in his interview, concluded that “Homophobia is alive and well still.”

Read it at Vanity Fair

8
Supreme Court Upholds Biden Regulation on ‘Ghost Gun’ Kits
KEPT IN CHECK
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 11:59AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: U.S. President Joe Biden holds up a ghost gun kit during an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden announced a new firearm regulation aimed at reining in ghost guns, untraceable, unregulated weapons made from kids. Biden also announced Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court upheld a Biden administration regulation on the near-impossible to trace “ghost gun” kits that allow individuals to easily buy parts for firearms from online sellers, NBC News reported. The Wednesday ruling to maintain restricted access to parts needed to assemble firearms from online sellers means that serial numbers, background checks, and age verification will continue to be required. In a 7-2 ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority, stating that the kits can be regulated under the federal Gun Control Act and that the court had “no trouble rejecting” the arguments made by those opposed. The regulation, issued by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), classifies ghost guns as “firearms” under the federal law that has long governed the regulation of firearms. This law, according to Gorsuch, “embraces and thus permits ATF to regulate some weapon parts kits.” He also stated that the ruling is limited, meaning that products requiring “adequate time, tools, and expertise” to manufacture a gun may not be included. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, with Thomas writing that by supporting the regulation, the court “blesses the government’s overreach based on a series of errors.”

Read it at NBC News

9
Democrats Held Secret Meetings to Discuss Ditching Biden in 2023—And the Possibility of Him Dying in Office
DEAD MAN WALKING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.26.25 9:58AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn while returning to the White House on September 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden attended a joint campaign appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn while returning to the White House on September 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden attended a joint campaign appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Top Democrats reportedly held secret meetings in 2023 to discuss withdrawing their support for Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee—and what they would do if he died in office. The startling claims, revealed in a new book by authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes about the final days of the Biden administration, also allege that Kamala Harris’ aides wargamed the possibility of the president dying on the campaign trail and even drew-up a “death-pool roster” of federal judges who would be willing to swear her in. “They wanted to make sure the party was ready for every possible circumstance,” the authors wrote. “If Biden launched his campaign and then stepped aside before the primaries; if he won a bunch of primaries and then could not continue. If he secured enough delegates for winning the nomination but dropped out before winning a floor vote at the convention, and if he left a vacancy at the top of the ticket after taking the nomination.” White House comms director Jamal Simmons masterminded the planning, a source claimed, and said that although knowledge of the plot never actually reached the former vice-president, “he advised colleagues that he should be notified immediately if something happened to Biden, because he had worked out an entire communications strategy,” which was handed to one of Harris’ top aides.

Read it at The Guardian

10
Trump Insists Musk Has the ‘Right’ to Ask Him for Favors
FIRST BUDDY PRIVILEGES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 03.26.25 6:07AM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 5:55AM EDT 

Donald Trump says Elon Musk has earned “plenty of right” to ask him for personal favors. In a lengthy interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Tuesday evening, Trump applauded the work carried out by Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. “He’s basically a patriot,” Trump told Kelly, admitting that he “hardly knew” the Tesla CEO prior to the election campaign. “He’s a wonderful patriot; he loves the country. But he’s never asked me—think of this, and he’s got plenty of right to I guess, doesn’t mean I’m gonna do it, I probably won’t—but he’s never asked me for a favor.” He added: “As an example, I just got rid of the electric car mandate... And he never came to me and said, ‘Could you do me a favor? Don’t do that?’ You know, he’s a legitimate guy, and he’s doing this because it’s for the good of the country. We are finding hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud.” Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said he believed certain left-wing billionaires are “involved” in the angry backlash against Tesla.

