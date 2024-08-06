Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey launched a bizarre attack on U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles after they bowed to Brazil’s gold medallist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympics podium.

“This is literally disgusting,” wrote Humphrey on his X account, without offering any further explanation.

The NFL star took a pasting on social media from fans of the gymnasts who saw the gesture at the Paris Olympics as a sign of greatness, rather than weakness.

“Get to a final and win something. Then you can talk,” one person responded on X. “She deserves all the praise in the world,” posted another.

“I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol,” Humphrey conceded later after pleading for “patience patience” presumably from furious fans of the gymnasts.

Teammates Biles and Chiles had taken silver and bronze in the floor exercise and paid tribute to Andrade, who has come back after three ACL tears and won six Olympic medals, including two golds.

“I think it’s all about sportsmanship, and we don’t care whether we win or lose. We’re always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they’ve worked just as hard as we have for that moment,” Biles said on Today.

“You have to give them their flowers, and that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing. We were so happy for her. She deserved it, she had the best floor routine of the day, and of the Olympics.”