NFL Star Raises Eyebrows by Palling Around With Donald Trump
President Donald Trump was spotted with a new member of his entourage: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The pair were filmed disembarking Marine One in Washington, D.C. Sunday, just a day before the Super Bowl champion Eagles are set to visit the White House. The NFL star hitched a ride with Trump after spending the afternoon with him at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. A photo of Barkley and Trump at the club subsequently went viral, showing the pair sitting with a group at a table filled with “Make America Great Again” hats. The president had nothing but praise for Barkley, telling reporters back in Washington: “What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him but I decided not to do it.” The Philadelphia star’s cozy appearance with Trump came just a few days after the team’s quarterback, Jalen Hurts, refused to answer a question about whether he would travel to Washington with his team to celebrate their Super Bowl victory at the White House.