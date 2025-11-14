NFL Star Sued Over Suspension-Causing Incident

Jimmy Kimmel’s Band Leader’s Cause of Death Revealed
🥀
The cause of death for Cleto Escobedo III, Jimmy Kimmel’s lifelong friend and longtime band leader on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been revealed after Escobedo died on Nov. 11 at the age of 59. According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, the immediate cause of death was cardiogenic shock. It also listed several underlying causes, including vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, as well as several other medical conditions Escobedo had, including sepsis, pneumonia and chronic kidney disease. A devastated Kimmel, who first met the musician when he was just 9 years old, delivered a touching tribute to his friend during his monologue on Tuesday’s episode of his show. “Even though I’m heartbroken to lose him, I’m going to take yet another lesson from him and acknowledge how lucky I was to have him, literally at my side, for so many years,” Kimmel told his viewers. Kimmel thanked Escobedo’s parents, Cleto II, who performed in Kimmel’s band alongside his son, and Sylvia, who was in the audience, “for making him and for sharing him with me and with all of us, and for treating me like their own son always.”