NFL Star Wide Receiver Found Dead at 25

NFL star Rondale Moore has died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25. The wide receiver’s body was found in the garage of a property in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, according to Chief of Police Todd Bailey. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin confirmed that an autopsy would be carried out on Sunday, with Moore’s death currently remaining under investigation by local authorities. Moore was named CBS Sports Freshman of the Year during his college football career with the Purdue Boilermakers. Moore went on to play professionally for the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Minnesota Vikings. The athlete signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings on March 19, 2025, but on August 9 he suffered a serious knee injury during a preseason game, leading him to be placed on the injury reserve. The Vikings issued a statement on X, sharing that they had been in contact with his family and were making “counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Associated Press