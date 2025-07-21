NFL Star’s Brother Busted in Fiery Post Office Car Crash

The brother of former NFL star Pat Tillman has been taken into custody after allegedly driving a car into a California post office and livestreaming the incident online. Richard Tillman was detained following the car crash into Almaden Valley Station Post Office, which caused the building to go up in flames, reported CNN. The suspect told officers who arrived at the scene early on Sunday morning that he is the brother of the former Arizona Cardinals player who walked away from a multimillion-dollar contract to enlist in the U.S. Army in the wake of the September 11 attacks. The San Jose Fire Department said it took about 50 firefighters around 90 minutes to extinguish the blaze, and there are no reports of any injuries. Richard Tillman is due to appear in court on Wednesday, but it is unclear what charges he faces. Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire during an intense gunfight while serving in Afghanistan in April 2004. The Pentagon was accused of a cover-up by originally claiming he was shot by enemy fire.