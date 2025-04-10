NFL Star’s Wife Files for Divorce After Domestic Dispute
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife has filed for divorce a day after police were called to their high-rise condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Police arrived to the condo on Monday and spoke with Hill, his wife, Keeta, and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro. According to a police report obtained by Local 10, Vaccaro claimed Hill was behaving “very aggressive and impulsive,” and she said feared for her daughter’s safety. Hill can be seen pacing on their 35th-floor balcony while holding his 5-month daughter, quickly looking over the edge, according to video published by Lolcal 10. Keeta told police that she had been arguing more frequently with Hill and he “becomes angry and throws objects around” whenever she gives her opinion on something. Police said Hill left the residence while officers were present and no arrests were made. TMZ reported that Keeta filed for divorce a day after the incident. In a statement, the Miami Dolphins said that they have been in contact with Hill and have “no further comment on the matter.” However, this isn’t Hill’s first brush with the law. In 2015 Hill pleaded guilty for assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend at the time, reported The Athletic. In 2019, Hill was investigated for child abuse. He denied the claims and the investigation was “no longer active” in June that same year. He was also investigated in 2023 for allegedly assaulting someone at a boating dock. Hill reached a settlement in the case but did not face charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT