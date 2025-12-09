NFL Team Signs Grandfather Quarterback in Desperate Playoff Push

The Indianapolis Colts have signed 44-year-old longtime quarterback Philip Rivers to their practice squad as they fight for a playoff spot. Rivers, who became a grandfather in 2024, last played for Indianapolis in early 2021 before retiring after 17 seasons in the league. Not only is Rivers now the NFL’s oldest active player, but he is older than his coach, Shane Steichen, by four years. Rivers and his wife, Tiffany, have ten children, the first of whom was born in 2002. They welcomed their youngest child in 2023. The couple’s 23-year-old daughter, Halle, had a boy late last year. Though Rivers has been out of the NFL for nearly five years, he hasn’t been away from football. After retiring, he was named head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in his home state of Alabama, where his son, Gunner, is the quarterback. The Colts’ signing of the eight-time Pro Bowler comes as injuries at the quarterback position have plagued the team.

Rivers and his wife when they had eight children Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN