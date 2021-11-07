NFL Execs Are Pissed That Green Bay Packers Are Getting Special Treatment
PLAYING FAVORITES?
Several NFL coaches and other higher-ups have griped to ESPN about the apparent difference in standards regarding COVID-19 protocols in the wake of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ bombshell admission that he is unvaccinated. While the NFL said unvaccinated players must wear masks along the sideline at preseason games, Rodgers did not. A memo sent out by the NFL about the sideline rule was “B.S.” one exec told ESPN, adding that “what’s going on in Green Bay, that’s not what teams were told by the NFL. Our players wore masks all the time. We made our guys that weren’t playing wear masks.”
The NFL is investigating any possible protocol breaches by Rodgers and the Packers. For example, he attended a Halloween party with other Packers players where no masks to be seen—a violation that, according to NFL rules, is accompanied by a $14,650 fine.