NFL Teams’ Twitter Accounts Hacked, Group Claims Responsibility
The official Twitter accounts for multiple NFL teams were hacked on Monday, including the accounts of Super Bowl LIV teams San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. According to Business Insider, the accounts of 15 teams were compromised by hacking group OurMine—which changed the teams’ Twitter icons and header images. “We’re back (OurMine). We are here to show people that everything is hackable,” one tweet from the group read. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, the Green Bay Packers, and the Philadelphia Eagles were targeted, and teams’ Instagram and Facebook pages were also hacked. A Twitter spokesperson told Bloomberg the company froze the hacked accounts and are investigating the matter. OurMine’s Twitter account has since been suspended. This comes after the group also successfully hacked the social-media accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and actor Channing Tatum.