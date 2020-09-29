Titans, Vikings Suspend In-Person Activities After COVID-19 Outbreak
‘ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’
Three Tennessee Titans players and five personnel members have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the NFL team to close its facilities until Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Titans on Sunday, and both teams paused in-person activities on Tuesday. A source revealed to ESPN that the Vikings also have positive tests. “On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend all in-person club activities starting (Tuesday). Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities,” the NFL said. “Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration.” It has yet to be decided whether the Titans will play Sunday’s scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.