NFL Ticket Prices Triple in the Trump Era

A Jan. 6 rioter who received a pardon from President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after prosecutors said he threatened to kill U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During a hearing in Clinton, New York, on Thursday, Christopher P. Moynihan, 35, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. “Threats against elected officials are not political speech, they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement. Moynihan was charged in October after he sent text messages about a Jeffries appearance in New York City that month, which said, “I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” and that Jeffries “must be eliminated.” Moynihan also wrote, “I will kill him for the future.” A court complaint said the messages placed the recipient “in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination” of Jeffries by Moynihan. Moynihan had previously been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in the White House. Moynihan is due to be sentenced on April 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pardoned Jan. 6er Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill DemCOMING CLEANThe 35-year-old was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters pardoned by Donald Trump.
- 2NFL Ticket Prices Triple in the Trump EraBIG LEAGUES, BIGGER BUCKSCosts to fans have positively skyrocketed in the ten years since the MAGA leader’s first foray onto the political scene.
Partner updateAD BY QVCBlend on the Go With The Ninja Blast MAX—No Outlet NeededNO STRINGS ATTACHEDWhether you want to fuel up for a fast-paced day or cool down post-workout, the Ninja Blast MAX is a game changer.
- 3Airline Crew Member Rushed to Hospital After ‘Unusual Odor’ WHAT’S THAT SMELLIt is feared she may have breathed in toxic fumes.
- 4Legendary ‘Will and Grace’ Star Dies at 95AMENThe actor was also known for playing vicars.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPPlus, save $75 on Ozlo’s Sleepbuds for a limited time during its Valentine’s Day sale.
- 5Man Charged With Attempted Murder at MAGA Goon’s HouseCAUGHT ON CAMERAA man caught on the doorcam at Russell Vought’s home had warned of a “fascist takeover.”
- 6Trump Bump Officially Erased as Bitcoin Price PlungesPRESIDENT OF LOSSESThe President previously cast himself as crypto’s biggest champion.
- 7NFL Star Shares ‘Great Sadness’ About Death of Brother, 42BELOVED BROTHERGreg Olsen spent time traveling to Little Rock during his brother’s final weeks fighting cancer.
- 8Massive Piranha Frenzy Leaves Over 40 Swimmers InjuredFISH BAITOne victim lost part of his finger to the piranha attack.
Shop with ScoutedThis Six-Piece Sex Toy Kit Is 60% Off for Valentine’s DayGET CLOSERThis is the perfect chance to surprise your partner and spice up Valentine’s Day.
- 9Churchill’s Relative Faces New Charges in Strangling CaseNO CHOKEThe Duke has been slapped with new allegations of controlling or coercive behavior.
- 10Canadian Pop Star Fires Back After Choosing Team USASTILL TEAM CANADAThe “Sports Car” singer responded to the outrage on Wednesday on Instagram.
NFL Ticket Prices Triple in the Trump Era
Sports ticket prices have rocketed up faster than inflation over the past decade. High-end seating has experienced the steepest increase in a trend that has made live games harder to afford for many fans, even as demand continues to drive premium prices higher. Data from the ticketing platform Gametime shows that the average NFL ticket price nearly tripled between 2015 and 2025, rising 173 percent after adjustment for inflation. Other leagues also posted jaw-dropping increases, including college football (119 percent), Major League Baseball (111 percent), the NBA (70 percent), the NHL (65 percent), and Major League Soccer (22 percent). Super Bowl club tickets sold for $35,165 in 2024, with four seats totaling over $140,000. Top NBA seats have exceeded $20,000, while MLB premium tickets hit $17,170. Meanwhile, new stadium plans emphasize fewer seats and more upscale amenities. Analysts say that leagues are prioritizing revenue by focusing on higher-dollar customers. Axios reported that resale markets may offer lower-priced tickets for sports fans, with customers saving an average of 37 percent—but this may not apply to some of the biggest events. Despite a slight dip in demand for Super Bowl tickets this year, average prices for the big game remain above $8,000.
Between workouts, commutes, and busy days, making a fresh smoothie isn’t always realistic—unless you have a blender that can go everywhere you do. The portable Ninja Blast MAX does that, and then some.
The Ninja Blast MAX is completely cordless. The rechargeable base delivers up to three hours of battery life, more than enough for a full day of blending. Once your smoothie is mixed, pop on the integrated sip lid and insulated sleeve. Imagine enjoying a freshly made protein smoothie right after your work out—no waiting to get home. With the Ninja Blast MAX, it’s a reality.
It boasts a robust 11.1V motor base and stainless steel blades that effortlessly tackle tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit. The generous 22-oz capacity jar lets you make enough to share, while three intuitive settings—blend, crush, and smoothie—make whipping up a delicious beverage a breeze. In addition to smoothies and shakes, you can grab this blender for sauces, salsa, salad dressings, soups, and even cocktails: all on the go.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A crew member onboard a passenger plane has been hospitalized after a foul odor filled the cabin. British Airways Flight BA2204 landed at London Gatwick on Wednesday after more than seven hours in the air. After takeoff from Punta Cana, passengers noticed an “unusual odor,” and crew members began to feel sick, experiencing nausea from the smell originating from the rear of the Boeing 777-200. The 27-year-old jet was inspected after landing, but at the time of writing, the airline has not provided an explanation. Speaking to the newspaper, a passenger onboard said, “Various people reported feeling ill, but one stewardess was so badly hit that she needed a hospital check-up on arrival at Gatwick. There were fears that the stewardess was ill due to carbon monoxide poisoning. It was a real worry.” A British Airways spokesman said: “A crew member on Flight BA2204 was taken to hospital as a precaution after becoming unwell on board. The health and well-being of our customers and crew is our top priority and we are looking into what happened.” Other members of the crew recovered without going to the hospital.
Will and Grace star Charles C. Stevenson has died at the age of 95. The longtime character actor, known for often playing men of the cloth, died of natural causes at his home in Camarillo, California, on January 19, his son Scott said in a statement. The veteran and California native was also known for his roles in House, Men in Black, and Ghost World, but his lasting image for many will be as Smitty the barman in Will and Grace, a character he continued to bring to life until the show’s end. He was 89 at the time. Astonishingly, he did not get into acting until he was 50 years old, securing his first major part at 76 in Snow Buddies. “In his own words, his job was ‘marrying or burying people,’” his son said. “As he told it, the panic-stricken director would invariably come to him to beg him to find a way to fill in unscripted space between ‘We are gathered here together’ (where he’d probably get his close-up) and the ‘amen’ at the end of the scene (where he usually wouldn’t). Stevenson admitted that he got pretty good at that.” He’s survived by five children.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of February, you can elevate your sleeping experience for less. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds through Feb. 16 during the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale. Dreams really do come true.
A 26-year-old Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly showing up at the home of White House official Russell Vought. Authorities arrested Colin Demarco in late January. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month. Investigators claim he was targeting an individual referred to in court documents as R.V. Sources have since confirmed to CBS that the alleged intended victim was Vought, who serves as Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget and was a key figure in the far-right Project 2025 blueprint for a second Trump term. Records say Demarco was captured on a Ring camera wearing gloves and a surgical mask while approaching the home and checking the mailbox. A neighbor reported seeing what appeared to be a firearm. Search warrant results reportedly uncovered notes about weapons and a document titled “Body Disposal Guide,” as well as Discord messages discussing killing President Trump. Demarco allegedly said the 2024 election was “the lowest point in his life” and he feared a “fascist takeover.” An OMB spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the work of law enforcement in keeping Director Vought and his family safe.”
Bitcoin’s long-running post-election surge has evaporated, with the flagship cryptocurrency sliding sharply and wiping out all of the gains it made following President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell nearly 5 percent this week to around $68,000, dragging it more than 20 percent lower for the year as investors dumped tech-linked assets. Ether, the second-largest coin, dropped about 3 percent and is now down close to 30 percent in 2026. The sell-off erased the last of the post-election “Trump bump,” when bitcoin surged after he vowed to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” and rein in regulators. Since then, momentum has faded. Crypto legislation has stalled, money has flowed back into traditional safe havens like gold, and Trump’s own branded meme coin—once hyped by allies—has cratered, wiping out much of its value. Trump previously cast himself as crypto’s biggest champion, rolling out his own venture, World Liberty Financial, alongside his sons ahead of his election win.
Former NFL star turned commentator, Greg Olsen, has revealed the death of his older brother, Chris Olsen. The 42-year-old had battled glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer with a typical prognosis of 14 to 18 months. In a heartfelt Instagram post displaying photos of his brother, Greg wrote that the disease “took many things, but it could never take Chris’s spirit for life.” The former Seattle Seahawks player shared that his brother spent his final weeks surrounded by loved ones who traveled from across the country to be with him in Little Rock, Arkansas. “He was able to feel the love and impact he made on countless people over his 42 years,” he wrote. Chris was a New Jersey native and a former high school quarterback at Wayne Hills High School, where he was coached by his father, Chris Olsen Sr. Greg closed the tribute by asking for prayers for Chris’s wife, Lindsay, and thanking supporters for their messages and kindness during what he called a devastating time for their family.
A vicious piranha attack sent swimmers fleeing a popular river beach in Argentina, leaving dozens of people injured. At least 46 swimmers were hurt last Sunday while swimming in the Paraná River, near the city of Victoria, Argentina, according to the Sun. Both adults and children suffered from bites—a lifeguard said all the injuries he attended to were serious. Victims were treated at Hospital Fermín Salaberry for bites from the carnivorous fish, which reportedly tore chunks of flesh from swimmers. At least one person lost the upper part of a finger in the attacks. While the incident may have shocked beachgoers, the area is known to harbor piranhas. Low water levels in the river lead to a higher concentration of piranhas near the shore, which increases the risk of encounters. According to Argentinian outlet Minuto Uno, Officials had already posted warning signs in the area, designating parts of the river as prohibited for swimming. Officials say visitors entered the restricted areas of water, triggering the chaotic scene as lifeguards rushed to evacuate the beach following the attacks.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the default chocolate and uninspired rose bouquet, and opt for a gift that lets you and your partner explore deeper pleasure, communication, and intimacy (and that doesn’t die in a week or give you a stomach ache). The Lover Set from Lovense is guaranteed to make sparks fly, toes curl, and beds rock—this Valentine’s Day and beyond.
This six-piece kit comes with three toys and three accessories. The Lush 4 delivers slow, deliberate G-spot stimulation, while the hands-free Gush 2 penis massager is perfect for teasing and edging. Then, there’s the Kraken Masturbator, which is soft and endlessly flexible, wrapping every inch of the penis for enhanced sensation. To really add some magic to the mix are the feather tickler, wrist cuffs, and blindfold accessories.
Take turns giving in, hands restrained and vision stolen, using the feather tickler for teasing foreplay before the toys take over. Both the Lush 4 and Gush 2 can be controlled via an app, unlocking endless ways to play like syncing with music, sound, and even video for a fully immersive experience.
For a limited time, the Lover Set is just $249—normally priced at $629 (that’s a whopping 60 percent off). But don’t let the fun end there. Lovense is running a Valentine’s Day sale, offering up to 58 percent off sitewide.
Prosecutors have brought new charges against the Duke of Marlborough, a relative of wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, accusing him of coercive or controlling conduct toward his estranged wife. The latest claims against Charles James Spencer-Churchill, 70, follow after he was already charged over three separate strangulation incidents involving Edla Marlborough between 2015 and 2024. Churchill’s representatives have submitted a claim to have the case thrown out in Oxford Crown Court in the U.K. It is scheduled for consideration on April 27, with a trial penciled in for January 2028. The alleged assaults are said to have taken place in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. Previous hearings detailed claims of physical attacks following disputes at their home. The duke, whose title is tied to the region’s glamorous Blenheim Palace, has otherwise been married to Elda, nee Griffiths, a Welsh ceramic artist, since 2002. A heritage foundation overseeing his estate said it could not comment on the case.
Canadian pop star Tate McRae has responded to backlash after appearing in an ad for the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team USA athletes. The ad features McRae in a striking red ski suit seeking guidance from an owl atop a snowy peak to figure out her path to Team USA and the Super Bowl. “It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback. Then back to the States for the big game,” she announces as promo clips of the events play. When the owl refuses to answer, she sets off on her own, with her new single “Nobody’s Girl” providing the soundtrack. The playful ad, however, left many Canadians feeling slighted, with one radio host quipping, “Do they not have an American who could be in that ad?” McRae responded to the backlash on Wednesday, posting a childhood photo on Instagram Stories of herself clutching a tiny Canadian flag. She captioned the image, “…y’all know I’m Canada down.”