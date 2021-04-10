CHEAT SHEET
Brain of NFL Vet Who Killed Family to Be Tested for Disease
WHY DID HE DO IT?
The brain of former NFL player Phillip Adams—who police say killed a doctor, his wife, two of their grandkids, and a repairman before shooting himself—will be tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the disease that has been linked to violence in some ex-athletes. WBTV reports that the York County, South Carolina, coroner got permission from Adams’ family for the procedure. Police have not released a motive for the massacre but there are reports that Dr. Robert Lesslie had treated Adams, 32, for an undisclosed medical issue. CTE is a result of chronic brain trauma—which has been found in hundreds of football players and other athletes prone to head injuries.