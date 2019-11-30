NFL Wide Receiver Terrelle Pryor Stabbed in Pittsburgh
A free agent NFL wide receiver was stabbed at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex in Pittsburgh early Saturday morning. ESPN reports that Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. Police officers were called to UPMC Mercy after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman told the AP. Pryor is expected to fully recover from the stabbing, Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, told the Associated Press. An unidentified woman is in custody at Pittsburgh police headquarters in connection with the incident, according to local news station WTAE. Pryor, who is currently unemployed, has played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville Jaguars, but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.