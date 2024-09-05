Hedley & Bennett Teamed Up With the NFL to Drop a Spirited Apron and Knife Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fire up the grill, prep the snacks, and get ready to yell “touchdown” along with a few expletives because the National Football League (NFL) season is here, and we have just the collaboration to mark the kickoff.

Popular kitchen apparel and supplies purveyor Hedley & Bennett partnered with the NFL to debut a collection of signature knives and aprons for all 32 NFL teams, so whether you’re a diehard fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champs, or a devoted follower of the Dallas Cowboys, this unique collection has something for every NFL enthusiast from coast to coast.

The extensive 64-piece NFL x Hedley & Bennett Collection launches today, Sept. 5, and features each team’s individual colors, names, artwork, and logos in spirited form. Whether your favorite team is a perpetual-but-lovable underdog or racks up mega yards and tackles every play, they’re proudly represented in the extensive and exciting culinary collaboration— Hedley & Bennett’s largest to date.

The kitchen essentials brand features apparel, linens, and knives but is particularly renowned for its fashion-forward and equally functional aprons. Its playful, unexpected collaborations highlight every personality and passion, from its surprisingly fun The Beatles collection to its fanciful floral release with LoveShackFancy.

NFL Essential Apron Buy At Hedley & Bennett $ 125

In true Hedley & Bennett fashion, the NFL-themed Essential Aprons, $125, are designed with a vaunted chef, grill master, and home cook in mind, with reliable features like heavy-duty, washable cotton canvas and plentiful loops and pockets for all your gear and game-day essentials, from tongs to cell phones to celebratory cigars.

Even the brand’s signature Chef’s Knife, $175, is ready for those football feasts and veg sessions, whether that’s slicing brisket and barbecue meats down in the South or prepping hearty chowders, Philly cheesesteaks and lobster rolls up North. This eight-inch, heavy-duty knife—made with three layers of Japanese steel—can handle the proteins and punches in home and professional kitchens alike with its astute ergometry and long-lasting durability.

Looking to start holiday shopping early or want to snag your favorite team’s signature swag just in time for the NFL season’s start? Show off your team spirit with the NFL x Hedley & Bennett Collection—perfect for game days, holiday gift exchanges, or just adding some football flair to your culinary routine.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: