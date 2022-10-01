NFLPA Fires Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s Doctor After Sunday Game
INVESTIGATING
The NFL Players Association has fired an independent neurotrauma consultant involved in the treatment of Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa’s severe head injury as a part of its independent investigation into the two near-consecutive head traumas suffered mid-game on Sunday and Thursday by the 24-year-old quarterback. The NFLPA did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Saturday afternoon. The two unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants that float along the sidelines at every game have to be selected and credentialed by the players union and an NFL medical association, according to USA Today. Fans and staff were horrified by the scary collision Thursday that left Tagovailoa’s fingers contorted in the “fencing position,” a tell-tale sign of severe brain trauma, leaving many to question why the QB was allowed back on the field so quickly. On Friday, a hospitalized Tagovailoa wrote in a statement that he was “feeling much better” and was refocusing his efforts on recovery so he could return to the field.