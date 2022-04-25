CHEAT SHEET
    Chicago Bears Player Arrested After Doing Donuts With Young Son in Backseat

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    An NFL wide receiver has been charged with reckless driving after an officer caught him doing donuts in his orange Hellcat, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. Byron Pringle, who signed a $6 million contract with the Chicago Bears after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Saturday evening. An officer pulled him over after smelling burnt rubber and observing a cloud of smoke, along with tire tracks on the road “consistent with a vehicle performing a ‘donut,’” the arrest report said. Pringle became “verbally confrontational” after being pulled over, ignoring the officer’s order to exit his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. A check run on his license revealed it had been suspended in February for “financial responsibility.” The officer also described finding a young child in the backseat of Pringle’s car, whom sources told TMZ was identified as the 28-year-old’s son.

