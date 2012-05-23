NFL’s Donald Driver Wins ‘Dancing’

CHEAT SHEET
Can you show us that touchdown dance, Donald? Donald Driver, the NFL star on the Green Bay Packers, surprised many Dancing With the Stars fans Tuesday night when he capped an incredible run to the show’s title for Season 14. Driver and partner Peta Murgatroyd beat out British singer Katherine Jenkins and model/actor William Levy in the show’s finale. Driver did his final dance of the season shirtless, he and Murgatroyd scoring three perfect 10s for their cha-cha. “This is awesome!” Driver said after the win. Jenkins and Levy scored triple perfect scores as well, meaning fan votes for Driver pushed the wide receiver into the winner’s circle.