Miami Dolphins Star Xavien Howard Arrested for Domestic Battery
Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested by the Davie Police Department on Sunday night for domestic battery after an alleged incident involving his fiancée that started over a purse. The verbal argument allegedly turned physical when Howard grabbed both of her arms and pushed her against a mirrored glass wall in the hall of their bedroom, which police determined from observing visible scratches and redness on her right wrist and forearm. His fiancée suffered an abrasion when she fell on the floor and landed on Howard’s walking crutch after Howard grabbed her, police said. Howard, who suffered a knee injury in October and recently underwent surgery, was reportedly transferred to Broward County Jail on Monday on a $3,000 bond. The couple lives together and has three children together. This is the second Dolphins player who has been arrested for an alleged domestic-violence incident this season.