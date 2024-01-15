NH Gov. Chris Sununu Says He’d Still Vote for Trump Despite Latest Attacks

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu revealed on Monday that despite Donald Trump’s latest personal insults, he would absolutely support the twice-impeached ex-president if he happens to be the GOP presidential nominee.

During a social media tirade on Monday morning, Trump took particular aim at Sununu, who announced his endorsement of Nikki Haley last month and has been hitting the campaign trail with the former South Carolina governor.

Comparing the Republican governor to Chris Christie “without the weight,” Trump mocked the “very unpopular” Sununu for never having the “guts” to announce a Republican presidential bid. “He was polling so low, including in his State of New Hampshire, that he correctly took a pass on formerly getting in,” Trump declared on Truth Social. “He wouldn’t have had a chance, and now he’s politically dead.”

Speaking to Sununu on Monday, MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell brought up Trump’s most recent rant against the governor, adding that Sununu has made it clear in the past that he’d back Trump if the choice came down to the former president and President Joe Biden.

“Are you still going to vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden?” Mitchell wondered while the governor attempted to laugh off the question.

“Who cares?! Well, look, I’m pretty proud I am one of the more popular governors in the country,” he exclaimed. “It’s New Hampshire. We do things a little different differently. It’s about connectivity. Not just coming in, flying in, doing a big rally and flying out. It’s connecting with voters and that’s what Nikki’s doing.”

After claiming that “Donald Trump is scared” of Haley’s surging poll numbers, Sununu continued to ignore Mitchell’s question about whether he’d support Trump if he secures the nomination.

“He’s not strong,” he declared. “He’s scared to be called on his record. He won’t get on a debate stage with her. He won’t do any of the things you need to do to connect with voters. It’s the sign of the times for Donald Trump. The beginning of the end.”

After Sununu’s full-throated pitch for Haley’s campaign and seeming criticism of the twice-impeached ex-president, Mitchell followed up and once again asked the governor if he’d be on board the Trump Train come November if Haley falls short.

“Oh, sure! I’m going to support the Republican nominee,” Sununu proudly boasted. “Guys, look at what Biden has done! This 'Bidenomics' is crushing middle-American families here in New Hampshire. Everything from fuel prices to supply chain issues.”

He concluded: “Of course, we’re going to support the Republican nominee. That’s how bad Joe Biden is. He’s actually made it so Donald Trump can actually challenge him because he’s done such a bad job.”

After being one of the harshest critics of Trump within the Republican Party, especially following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Sununu began changing his tune around a year ago. Last February, he told CNN that he’d support the Republican nominee no matter who it was, all while walking back his claim that Trump is “effing crazy.” Since then, he’s gone even further, repeatedly saying he’d even support Trump if the quadruply indicted former president was a convicted felon.

Sununu doubling down on his pledge to support Trump despite his repeated attacks comes just a day after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who once said he would never do business with Trump, appeared on an Iowa stage with the ex-president and offered his endorsement.