NHL Hall of Famer and Hockey Record-Setter Dead at 94

Glenn Hall, who holds the National Hockey League (NHL) record for starting 502 consecutive games as a goaltender, has died at the age of 94. Hall’s team, the Chicago Blackhawks, confirmed his death on Thursday and held a moment of silence for the legendary goalie and Bob Pulford, who died on Jan. 5. Pulford previously served as a coach for the team. Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” Hall was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players of All Time for helping the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961 and for his record-breaking streak. The team learned of his death from his family, and his son confirmed that Hall died on Wednesday at a hospital in Stony Plain, Alberta. “We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions to hockey and to our club, and we will honor his memory today and always,” said Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz, calling Hall “one of the greatest and most influential goaltenders in the history of our sport.”

