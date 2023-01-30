NHL Hall of Famer ‘Golden Jet’ Bobby Hull Dies at 84
🏒
Hockey legend Bobby Hull, whose golden hair and breakneck speeds earned him the moniker “Golden Jet,” died on Monday, aged 84. Over the course of his career, Hull played 1,063 games, notched 610 goals and 560 assists, and won a Stanley Cup, three Art Ross trophies and two Hart Memorial Trophies. The prolific forward was also ranked in the NHL’s list of the league’s 100 greatest players of all time. By the time he retired in 1980, Hull had scored 1,018 goals across his time in the World Hockey Association and the National Hockey League, making him the third highest scoring player behind Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe. In 1972, Hull changed the entire sports world by signing a 10-year, $1.5-million contract with the Winnipeg Jets, making him the highest paid athlete in North America at the time. “Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet,” the NHL Alumni Association tweeted. “In his retirement, ‘The Golden Jet’ was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favorite accomplishments.”