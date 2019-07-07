NHL Players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer Arrested on Assault Charges in New York

National Hockey League players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer were arrested on assault charges in New York City on Sunday morning, the NYPD has confirmed. Milano, who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Greer, a player for the Colorado Avalanche, were involved in a physical altercation with a man identified as Stephen Vaneyck after an argument over a bill, a senior police officials said. The victim was left with bruises on his face and torso after the incident at a private residence in the West Village, but refused medical attention, police said. Milano and Greer were released and ordered to appear for arraignment in a month.
Pervaiz Shallwani contributed reporting.