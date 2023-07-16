NHL’s Alex Galchenyuk Allegedly Called Black Cop Racial Slur

NHL player Alex Galchenyuk threatened a Black cop and repeatedly called him a racial slur after he was pulled over for a hit-and-run accident, according to the police report about the incident. The newly signed Arizona Coyote allegedly hit a sign with his BMW and then was picked up by his father, who was also a hockey player. The report says that when a Scottsdale officer pulled him over, he was slurring his words, reeked of booze, and told the officer, “One phone call and you’re all dead, your whole family, your whole blood line is dead” among other graphic threats. The Coyotes are cutting ties with Galchenyuk.