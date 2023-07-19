‘Deeply Ashamed’ Alex Galchenyuk Enters Treatment After Slur

Read it at Twitter
Nine days after his arrest, hockey player Alex Galchenyuk is apologizing for a racist, threatening rant against a Black police officer that cost him his contract with the Phoenix Coyotes—and he says he is entering treatment. “I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter, which was accompanied by a letter to the police. Galchenyuk was arrested July 9 after crashing his car while under the influence. “I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.”