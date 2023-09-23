Nic Kerdiles, Hockey Player and Savannah Chrisley’s Ex-Fiancé, Dead at 29

CHEAT SHEET
    Nic Kerdiles, a former professional hockey player and onetime fiancé of reality television star Savannah Chrisley, died in a motorcycle crash Saturday at the age of 29, TMZ reports. The Nashville Police Department told the tabloid that the accident occurred around 3:30 a.m., and that Kerdiles died from his injuries after running a stop sign on his Indian Motorcycle and colliding with a BMW. Kerdiles previously played professional hockey for four years, TMZ reports, for teams including the Anaheim Ducks. From 2018 to 2020, he was also engaged to Chrisley—one of the stars of USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best. TMZ was unable to reach Kerdiles’ family for comment.

