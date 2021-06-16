Man Who Struck and Killed Minnesota Protester Told Cops He Wanted to Jump Barricade
‘extreme and violent’
The Minnesota man who plowed into protesters over the weekend, killing one, has been charged with second-degree intentional murder, authorities said Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Nicholas D. Kraus told police he wanted to “get over” the barrier protecting the peaceful protestors, and even hit his foot on the accelerator in an effort to jump it. Kraus, who does not have a license, also told police he was aware he might hit someone as he sped toward the barricade. Prosecutors said Kraus was drunk when he committed the “extreme and violent intentional act.”
Kraus’ criminal history includes five drunk driving convictions, including one from 2016. He’s also been convicted multiple times for driving without a valid license, assault, driving without insurance, and giving the police a fake name. Police have said drugs or alcohol “may be a contributing factor” in the crash. Donald Hooker Jr., an activist at the protest, said he saw speed up as he got closer to the barricade. ‘This was an attack. It was on purpose,” he said.