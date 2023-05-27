Hot Dog King Who Founded Gray’s Papaya Dies

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Nicholas Gray, who quit his job as a stockbroker to get into the hot-dog business and founded the iconic shop Gray’s Papaya, has died of Alzheimer’s at the age of 86, The Wall Street Journal reported. His original Manhattan location was beloved by hungry, cash-strapped New Yorkers, became a magnet for tourists, and was featured in TV shows and movies. Gray kept his prices low, offering a “recessional special” that gave customers two franks and a drink at an economical price.