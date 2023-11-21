Nicholas Hoult Landed Lex Luthor Role in ‘Superman: Legacy:’ Reports
NEW VILLAIN IN TOWN
The role of Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy is confirmed to have gone to the British actor Nicholas Hoult, multiple entertainment outlets confirmed Monday, including Deadline Hollywood and Entertainment Weekly. Hoult has long been rumored to land the role, but sources said he’s now officially landed the gig as the bald supervillain. He’ll join actors David Corenswet, who’s in the title role, and Rachel Brosnahan, who will star as Lois Lane. Warner Bros. is yet to make a comment on the reports. Luthor’s role remained vacant for months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ended earlier this month. Hoult has experience playing the role of a comic book character after his stint as Beast in the X-Men films, and he previously went bald for the role of Nux in Mad Max: Fury Road. James Gunn is writing and directing Superman: Legacy, which will be the first film to emerge from his and Peter Safran’s new DC Studios universe.