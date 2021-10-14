Nicholas Kristof Quits The New York Times After 37 Years for Expected Oregon Guv Run
‘VERY RELUCTANTLY’
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof is ditching The New York Times after 37 years ahead of an expected run for Oregon governor. The Times’s opinion editor, Kathleen Kingsbury, announced Kristof’s resignation in an email to colleagues early Thursday morning, writing that the star Times columnist had spent nearly four decades “elevating the journalistic form to a new height of public service.” Kristof, who joined the Times as a reported in 1984 and started his column in 2001, wrote to his colleagues: “This has been my dream job, even with malaria, a plane crash in Congo and periodic arrests abroad for committing journalism... Yet here I am, resigning—very reluctantly.” Earlier this year, Kristof, 62, told two Oregon newspapers that he’s considering entering the Democratic primary to replace current Gov. Kate Brown, who is term-limited.