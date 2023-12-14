CHEAT SHEET
Rape Suspect Who Faked Death Loses Extradition Appeal
The convicted sex offender who faked his death to avoid charges in the United States has lost his appeal of a Scottish court order that allowed for his extradition, Sky News reported. Nicholas Rossi, the 36-year-old conman, will now face serious sex charges in Utah. U.S. authorities accused Rossi of faking his death and fleeing abroad to avoid charges stemming from cases in multiple states dating back to 2008. Rossi claimed the U.S. has the wrong man, however, a judge ruled last year that the man’s claimed identity, Arthur Knight, was a false name and ruled in favor of extradition to face the charges in Utah. Rossi has now lost every avenue for appeal.