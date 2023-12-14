CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Rape Suspect Who Faked Death Loses Extradition Appeal

    COMING HOME

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Nicholas Rossi leaves Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court during his extradition hearing.

    Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

    The convicted sex offender who faked his death to avoid charges in the United States has lost his appeal of a Scottish court order that allowed for his extradition, Sky News reported. Nicholas Rossi, the 36-year-old conman, will now face serious sex charges in Utah. U.S. authorities accused Rossi of faking his death and fleeing abroad to avoid charges stemming from cases in multiple states dating back to 2008. Rossi claimed the U.S. has the wrong man, however, a judge ruled last year that the man’s claimed identity, Arthur Knight, was a false name and ruled in favor of extradition to face the charges in Utah. Rossi has now lost every avenue for appeal.

    Read it at Sky News