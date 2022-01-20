Sex Offender Who Was Found in Scotland After Faking Death Somehow Escapes AGAIN
TEFLON
The American fraudster who was found in a Scottish hospital last December after faking his own death to evade fresh sexual assault allegations in the U.S. managed to escape again—and had to be captured once more. Nicholas Rossi, a Rhode Island native and convicted sex offender, was intubated in a Glasgow hospital due to COVID-19 when he was identified last month as the wanted fugitive who faked his death in 2020 to dodge new allegations about sexual assaults in Ohio, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Utah. Scottish authorities arrested him and kept him under guarded watch in the hospital. But for some inexplicable reason, as reported by Daily Mail, he was released from the hospital on bail. When he didn’t show up to an extradition hearing on Thursday, he was declared a fugitive once again. This time, he was tracked down to a Scottish home within hours.