Cop Found Guilty of ‘Misconduct’ for Selling Threesomes With Partner Online
BLUE LIVES
A British cop who sold threesomes with his lover at a rate of $190 per hour on adult websites has been found guilty of gross misconduct. Nicholas Taylor, a former detective constable with the West Midlands Police, and his romantic partner Eleanor Turner had sex with paying customers in their home in Shropshire, England. Taylor’s off-duty exploits first came to light in 2020 when exposed by The Sun. At the time, the officer said his clients ranged in age from 21 to 70. He resigned from the force before a disciplinary hearing that ruled he had failed to declare a business interest by selling sexual services. In a letter to the disciplinary hearing, which he did not attend, Taylor said the trysts were “part of his private life” and “an expression of his sexual identity” and claimed his former employers were taking a “prudish” approach to his behavior.