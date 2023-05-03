CHEAT SHEET
Nick and Aaron Carter’s Mom Booked for Battery After Fight Over TV Remote
Nick and Aaron Carter’s mom Jane Schneck wound up in jail Friday night after an alleged fight over the TV remote with her husband. Law enforcement told TMZ that Schneck had been drinking with a family member when a verbal argument with her husband turned physical. Schneck was reportedly using the TV to listen to music that was far too loud for her husband to go to sleep, prompting a fight for the remote. It got so heated that her husband called the police after she allegedly grabbed his wrist to stop him from filming her on his cell phone. Arrest records show that Schneck was arrested and booked for battery early Saturday morning, but was released after posting a $100 bond.