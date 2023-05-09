Nick Cannon Says He and Ex Mariah Carey Were Like ‘Trump and Putin’
HOW SO?
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Nick Cannon, who once was perhaps most famous for his relationship with Mariah Carey but who’s since made an interesting name for himself by fathering 12 children with 6 different women, weighed in on his divorce from Carey. Cannon can often be relied upon for an outrageous quote—in 2012, he told Howard Stern that the former couple had sex to Carey’s music—but he may have topped himself while describing the breakdown of their marriage. “Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house,” Cannon told the Times. “It wasn’t even about her and I—we’ve always been good. It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.” The question remains: which one is Trump, and which one is Putin?