Nick Cannon Announces Birth of Eighth Child, and First With Bre Tiesi
‘ALL NATURAL’
Nick Cannon has welcomed his eighth child, a son with model Bre Tiesi. While it is Tiesi’s first baby, baby Legendary is Cannon’s eighth child with five women. In an 11-minute YouTube “delivery vlog” posted by Tiesi, she reveals the baby was born on June 28, weighing in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” Tiesi wrote in an Instagram post alongside a gallery of photos. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.” Cannon announced the death of his baby son Zen with Alyssa Scott in December last year. Zen died from a malignant brain tumor at five months. In her YouTube video, Tiesi revealed Legendary needed “respiratory support” after the model noticed “he wasn’t crying” after his birth.