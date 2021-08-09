Nick Cannon Doesn’t Subscribe to the ‘Eurocentric’ Idea of Monogamy
YOU DON’T SAY
Nick Cannon, who has fathered seven children with four women, says he isn’t a big fan of monogamy. “Why do people question it?” Cannon said on Monday’s The Breakfast Club of his decision to have kids with different women. “That’s an Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. The idea that a man should have one woman. We shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange we can create together.” Cannon welcomed three babies in June 2021 alone—twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and Zen a few weeks later with model Alyssa Scott. “I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” Cannon said of monogamy on the radio show. Cannon was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and they have two children together, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Last month, Cannon explained on his Power 106 radio show that he wasn’t having all these children by accident: “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”