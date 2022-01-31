Nick Cannon Appears to Announce Baby No. 8 With Gender Reveal Party
IT’S A BOY
Nick Cannon may be expecting once again. The comedian co-hosted a gender reveal party in Miami on Sunday, according to TMZ, accompanied by pregnant model Bre Tiesi. Cannon, who previously worked with Tiesi on game show Wild ‘N Out, is a prolific babymaker by any measure, having welcomed seven children, including twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon’s youngest child, Zen, was born to model Alyssa Scott on June 23 last year, capping off a productive period of just over six months that saw him usher four new children into the world. Sadly, five months later, Cannon shared that Zen had died of brain cancer. It was not confirmed on Sunday whether Cannon was the father of Tiesi’s child, but the pair wore matching white outfits and posed for photos in a way that seemed to imply they were a couple. An explosion of blue confetti at the celebration, however, did confirm that the baby will be a boy. The party comes just months after Cannon, 40, revealed that he was attempting celibacy on the advice of his therapist.