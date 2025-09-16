Nick Cannon Says He Was ‘Careless’ With How He Had 12 Kids

Cheat Sheet
Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Asking About His Family Cash Grabs: ‘Quiet!’
Ewan Palmer 

Published 09.16.25 10:44AM EDT 

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter from Australia who asked him whether it was “appropriate” that the president is enriching himself while in office.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for his state visit to the U.K., Trump was asked by a journalist from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation whether a president in office “should be engaged in so much business activity” amid reports that Trump and his family have made billions since his return to power.

“Well, I’m really not. My kids are running the business. I’m here,” Trump replied before asking the reporter where he is from.

“In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now, and they want to get along with me,” Trump said, “You know your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell them about you. You set a very bad tone.”

Trump then told the reporter “quiet” as he president tried to move on and take another question from the pool.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

Stone-Faced Luigi Mangione in Court as Judge Tosses Top Charges
Josh Fiallo 

Published 09.16.25 10:30AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione
Mike Segar/REUTERS

A New York judge has dismissed a pair of terrorism-related murder charges against Luigi Mangione, ruling that they were “legally insufficient.” The alleged assassin showed no emotion in images Tuesday from the Manhattan courthouse, where the judge delivered a blow to the prosecution’s case. News that Mangione’s harshest state charges had been dropped sparked cheers outside of the court. Mangione, 27, still faces a second-degree murder charge in New York for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, as well as federal charges of stalking and murder through the use of a firearm—the latter offense making him eligible for the death penalty. Tuesday marked Mangione’s first court appearance in five months related to the December slaying. He has pleaded not guilty to all offenses, despite officials alleging that he was busted at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, with fake IDs, the murder weapon, and an incriminating journal still in his possession. “I finally feel confident about what I will do,” read one entry, according to authorities. “The target is insurance. It checks every box.”

‘Dynasty’ Star Dies at 91
Harry Thompson 

Published 09.16.25 9:14AM EDT 
Star of the TV soap opera "Generations," actress Patricia Crowley
George Rose/Getty Images

Golden Globe winner Patricia Crowley has died just days before her 92nd birthday. Her death was confirmed by her son Jon Hookstratten, an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment, who said she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles. Sister of Broadway star Ann Crowley, she had her big break at 20 when she played a role meant for Audrey Hepburn in Forever Female, which earned the Pennsylvania native the Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1954. Known best for her television work, she had America in stitches with her role as Joan Nash in NBC’s Please Don’t Eat The Daisies, and was also known for her parts in Charlie’s Angels, Port Charles, and The Bold and the Beautiful. In her six-decade career, she also did stints in The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Twilight Zone, and played Emily Fallmont in season six of the soap opera Dynasty. A mother of two, she is survived by her husband of 40 years, film producer Andy Friendly. In a tribute on Facebook, ABC7 Eyewitness News entertainment reporter, George Pennacchio said, “She was such a lovely lady,” and that, “She always had a smile and a nice word! May she R.I.P.”

‘Ghost Ship’ Discovered in Lake Michigan After 140 Years
Harry Thompson 

Published 09.16.25 7:12AM EDT 
The wreck of the F.J. King
Wisconsin Historical Society/NBC New York

The wreck of a mysterious ghost ship lost under 10-foot waves in Lake Michigan has been found after half a century of searching. The F.J. King sank in 1886 off the coast of Bailey’s Harbor, Wisconsin, laden with iron ore, but conflicting reports from its captain and a watching lighthouse keeper have scuppered search efforts since the 1970s. Fishermen claimed to have netted parts of the wreck, but hunters still came up empty; it became a ghost. The case was cracked when a team of researchers, led by Brendon Baillod, from the Wisconsin Underwater Archeology Association and the Wisconsin Historical Society, located it on June 28, according to the Associated Press. Captained by William Griffin, the triple-masted King had been transporting ore from Escanaba, Michigan, to Chicago when it was lost off the Door Peninsula of Wisconsin. Griffin and crew made it off the 144-foot schooner and were picked up by a passing vessel, but while he thought they were around five miles off the coast, the lighthouse keeper thought they were far closer. Baillod and the team set up a two-mile grid around the area identified by the keeper, using side-scan sonar. They picked it up so quickly that “A few of us had to pinch each other,” Baillod said in an announcement Monday. “After all the previous searches, we couldn’t believe we had actually found it, and so quickly.”

Former VP Candidate Tim Walz Will Seek Re-Election for Governor
Annie Bang 

Published 09.16.25 10:24AM EDT 
GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 3: Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) speaks at a campaign rally in Cobb County, Georgia on November 3, 2024.
Anadolu/Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz launched his bid for re-election Tuesday, seeking a third term as governor in the 2026 election. Walz, who rose to prominence as the vice presidential candidate for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, announced his run in a campaign video posted on YouTube. Walz, 61, shared that while progress has been made during his term, more work is needed to make the state a place “where everyone has a chance to succeed.” “I’ve seen how we help each other through the hard times. And boy, we’ve seen terrible times this year,” he said. “I’m heartbroken and angry about the beautiful people we lost to gun violence. But it’s in these moments we have to come together. We can’t lose hope because I’ve seen what we can do when we work together.” The 61-year-old Democrat is seeking re-election in a state that has no term limits for governors, but historically has favored two terms. Republican Rep. Kristin Robbins and Scott Jensen have also launched their bid for the position. Robbins responded to Walz’s announcement on X arguing a third term under Walz would be “an unprecedented DISASTER.” Walz has served as the state’s 41st governor since 2019, succeeding Mark Dayton.

Scientists Find World’s Oldest Mummies in Surprising Location
Harry Thompson 

Published 09.16.25 10:11AM EDT 
An example of smoked mummification
ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Smoked mummies 10,000 years older than the stereotypical bandage-bound specimens of Egypt have been found in a surprising part of the world. New research published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal focused on 54 Neolithic burials across almost a dozen sites, with “large numbers of samples coming from Vietnam and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and smaller numbers coming from the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia,” according to NBC News. The burials revealed human remains in tight, crouching positions exhibiting signs of having been dried over fire—a process that causes mummification through slow heating. On Tuesday, Professor Peter Bellwood of the School of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Australian National University and a co-author of the study, told the network: “We found that in southern China and Southeast Asia, there were many archeological sites that contain human burials that are between four and 14,000 years old.” He said the remains “belong to an original hunter-gatherer population that occupied Southeast Asia in Paleolithic times, and that continued in occupation in places like Australia and New Guinea through into current times.”

Nick Cannon Says He Was ‘Careless’ With How He Had 12 Kids

Tom Sanders 

Published 09.16.25 9:24AM EDT 
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Nick Cannon speaks during the 2024 Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit at Southern Exchange Ballrooms on May 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)
Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images

Nick Cannon said it was “careless” of him to father 12 children with six different women before working through his own trauma first. Appearing on the Breakfast Club this week, the 44-year-old Masked Singer host reflected on his rapid family expansion after having his first kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. “If I would have did the work and the healing ... I probably would have took my time in a lot of other scenarios,” Cannon said. “Things might have been a little different.” After his divorce from Carey in 2016, Cannon said he “acted out” without processing his personal trauma, telling host Charlamagne Tha God: “A lot of it is the trauma that I was experiencing of not knowing how to handle divorce. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m the man now.’ And instead of healing and doing what I should have actually did, I just jumped out there.” Cannon said things might have turned out differently if he took time to process his inner trauma, but also said that he doesn’t regret having any of his 12 kids as they were all “made out of love.” In March, Cannon told People that he is “pressing hold” on having any more children for now, but admitted he’s “not against” having more in future.

Netanyahu Blows Up Trump’s Gaza Deal With Major Escalation
Tom Sanders 

Published 09.16.25 7:57AM EDT 
Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 07, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Israel’s military launched a new ground offensive targeting Gaza City on Tuesday, escalating its war against Hamas as President Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the conflict have faltered. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “powerful operation” is underway in the Palestinian enclave, saying his country is at a “crucial stage” in the war. The news comes after Trump said earlier this month that he believed: “We’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon.” Israeli media outlets reported that the new operation could last for months, though the military has not confirmed a timeline, according to the Associated Press. “The only thing worse than a war is a protracted one that goes on forever and ever,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said. “At some point, this has to end. At some point, Hamas has to be defanged, and we hope it can happen through a negotiation. But I think time, unfortunately, is running out.” The ground offensive follows Trump’s public statements expressing frustration at Netanyahu‘s decision to bomb Hamas leaders last week in Qatar—a U.S. ally—though Israeli officials told Axios that Trump was informed before the attack took place.

Hollywood Star Talks ‘Irony’ of Charlie Kirk’s Death
Tom Sanders 

Published 09.16.25 7:18AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Michael Keaton attends the special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's "Dopesick" at El Capitan Theatre on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Michael Keaton attends the special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's "Dopesick" at El Capitan Theatre on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michael Keaton has highlighted the “unbelievable” irony of Charlie Kirk’s death by a gunman’s bullet after spending his life arguing against gun control. The former Batman star was speaking at the 50th anniversary gala of the Investigative Reporters and Editors nonprofit in New York City on Monday night. “Before we start to get into the meat of this thing, I’m going to take a minute to say that, regardless of how I probably—not probably—have disagreed with many things he said, Charlie Kirk leaves behind two kids and a wife,” Keaton said. “Because in the end, shooting people will never answer anything, and the irony that he was killed with a gun is unbelievable.” Kirk was shot dead at a college campus in Utah on Sept. 10, midway through answering a question about mass shootings. The right-wing activist had made his name advocating for gun rights during campus debates, even claiming that firearms deaths were the price to pay to preserve Second Amendment rights. “Charlie Kirk was murdered to silence his speech, and three months earlier, former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were murdered to silence their speech,” 60 Minutes journalist Scott Pelley said at the same NYC event. “Whether you agreed with Kirk’s ideas or Hortman’s, their murders, their silencing is blood on the First Amendment,” he added.

Hockey Pro, 25, Killed in Car Crash
Harry Thompson 

Updated 09.16.25 7:24AM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 5:14AM EDT 
Orca Wiesblatt #28 of the Calgary Hitmen in 2021
Derek Leung/Getty Images

Professional hockey player Orca Wiesblatt has died in a car crash just a week after signing for a new team. The 25-year-old minor league star was on an upward trajectory, preparing to play for the Allen Americans in the ECHL. His exciting move followed a strong season for the Athens Rock Lobsters in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he scored 42 points in 37 games. According to People, the Calgary, Alberta, native was killed in a car crash in British Columbia. Allen Americans head coach and general manager Steve Martinson said in a statement, “We are all heartbroken. Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.” The club said it is planning to honor the Calgary Hitmen alum on its opening night of the season on Oct. 24. Athens Rock Lobsters also paid tribute, saying, “Orca will always be remembered for his energy, toughness, and infectious smile. Once a Rock Lobster, forever a Rock Lobster.”

