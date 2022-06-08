Nick Cannon Teases New Baby Drop: ‘You Thought It Was a Lot of Kids Last Year…’
THAT POOR STORK
Local baby-making menace Nick Cannon has been tomcatting around again, by his own admission. On Tuesday, the television personality appeared on the Lip Service podcast to confirm he’s expecting at least one new Baby Cannon this year. When asked about rumors that he recently put as many as three buns in as many ovens, he responded, “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.” Cannon, the 41-year-old father to (soon to be) eight children with five women, including two with ex-wife Mariah Carey, remained cagey on the topic of any other possible current pregnancies but did hint at a run at breaking his own personal record—three kids born in 2021, saying, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year...” Speaking to Lip Service’s hosts, Cannon talked about the brief period of celibacy he experienced while going through a depressive period after the loss of his youngest son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor last December. “Everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, that’s gonna cure it all,’” the Masked Singer host explained. “So I fell victim to it.”