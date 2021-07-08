CHEAT SHEET
    Nick Cannon Says He’s ‘Having These Kids on Purpose’

    ‘NO ACCIDENT’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today/Reuters

    Nick Cannon, who has welcomed four children with three different women since December, said Wednesday that the spree was “on purpose.” Speaking on his Power 106 radio show to the rap duo City Girls, Cannon said, “I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident.” One member of the group, JT, had joked that Cannon should “hurry up and wrap it up.” Cannon has seven children in all—two with Mariah Carey and a 4-year-old with model Brittany Bell, who had another baby with Cannon in December.

