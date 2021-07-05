CHEAT SHEET
Nick Cannon Welcomes His Fourth Child in the Past Year
Nick Cannon’s a new dad… for the fourth time in the last year and the seventh time overall. The actor’s latest offspring is a baby boy, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. In an Instagram post captioned “I will love you for eternity,” Scott is pictured with the baby, who was born on June 23. Baby Zen was Cannon’s third child to be born in June and fourth overall since December 2020. Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s twin boys Zion and Zillion on June 14. Back in December, he and model Brittany Bell, with whom he has a 4-year-old, Golden, welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. Cannon’s oldest children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, are with ex-wife Mariah Carey.